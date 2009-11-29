China: The Stimulus Will Stay Through 2010

China’s top leadership said it will keep policies to support growth in place through 2010, despite concerns about the effects of more powerful stimulus on the world’s fastest-growing major economy.



The ruling Politburo of China’s Communist Party met Friday to discuss economic policy for next year, and decided it will “maintain the continuity and stability of economic policies, and continue to implement the proactive fiscal policy and loose monetary policy,” according to a statement carried by China Central Television, the state broadcaster.

