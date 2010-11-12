China Has Secretly Continued Banning Rare Earth Exports To Japan

China continues to hold back the export of certain rare earths to Japan more than a month after their trade spat began, according to the New York Times.



Supposedly, China had stopped the halt on shipments last month. Now it seems they’re still holding their Japanese trade partners hostage.

It is likely China is utilising the halt for negotiating purposes. What the country is hoping to gain is, at the moment, unknown. But if it is an attempt to push the Japanese to back down on their stance on disputed islands, it seems a bit unwieldy.

Here are more details on the dispute that started the rare earths embargo >

