Chinese Steelmakers Are About To Rip Each Other to Shreds

Just the other day we highlighted how Chinese steelmakers were warning of substantial losses in the second half of this year, in a bid to increase government efforts at consolidation of the nation’s enormous and fragmented steel industry.



Problem is, nobody wants to be the spare capacity cut from the market, and so far government efforts at constraining steel capacity expansion has been underwhelming. Thus Chinese steelmakers are playing a game of chicken as they enter the second half of this year.

There’s a glut of finished steel, there are too many producers, and the industry won’t have the support of government stimulus to the extent of last year:

Hellenic Shipping News:

In contrast to a government-induced spending spree on roads and houses seen last year, China is now taking measures to squeeze any bubbles out of its red-hot property market. This sector is a pillar of the economy, accounting for about a quarter of all capital spending, so a collapse in housing prices could reverberate widely.

Construction steel prices slumped 20 per cent to 3,600 yuan per tonne in mid-July from 4,290 yuan per tonne in mid-April, very close to an August 2009 peak, as mills focused on ramping up output. Prices have recovered since, to 3,940 yuan by Thursday.

Something has finally got to give, said CISA vice-chairman Luo Bingsheng, speaking to reporters at a briefing on Aug. 3.

“If production cannot be reduced in the third quarter, and if the impact of destocking is not pronounced, then the serious trends could stretch into the fourth quarter,” he said. As many as 40 per cent of Chinese steel mills had begun to cut output, but the number is far from enough, according to Luo, as product stockpiles have soared 39 per cent since the beginning of the year to reach 10.3 million tonnes by the end of June.

Thing is, the largest players, such as Baoshan (600019 CH) and Hebei Steel (000709 CH), to us are some of China’s ‘too-big-to-fail’ companies. This makes for an extremely unfair game of chicken, and they won’t blink because they know they probably don’t have to.

Even if industry overcapacity leads to losses in the second half, watch the largest players survive and then come out on top once the smoke clears and droves of smaller players have been wiped out or consolidated. Thus for the big boys, the situation is better than it seems at first blush.

