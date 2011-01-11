China Conducts First Public Test Flight Of Secret Stealth Fighter While U.S. defence Secretary Is In The Country

China has had its first public test flight of the J-20, also known as the Chinese stealth fighter, according to WSJ.com.



Only China and the U.S. publicly have such technology. The flight occurred on the second day of U.S. defence Secretary Robert Gates visit to the country.

Some Chinese military aficionados have nicknamed the aircraft the “Star Destroyer.”

The flight has not yet been confirmed by China’s military.

Here’s an image of the plane, from Mil.News (via WSJ blog):

Photo: Mil.News.Sina.Com.Cn

