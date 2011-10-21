China Is Full Of Stunning State-Of-The-Art Sports Stadiums That Never Get Used

Photo: Edwin Lee/Flickr

The stadium-building frenzy that took over China in the lead up to the 2008 Olympics hasn’t stopped.The glitzy new Shanghai Oriental Sports centre opened earlier this summer, and more venues are currently under construction in cities and towns across the country.



But these stadiums have one little problem: no one uses them.

China’s domestic sports scene is still in its infancy — with basketball and a corruption-hit soccer league the only viable organisations.

That means many of these spectacular-looking, expensively-built monuments sit empty until they lure big international competitions to town once or twice a year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.