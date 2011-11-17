REALITY CHECK: The Chinese Government Spends As Much On Alcohol As National defence

Photo: Jun Seita / Flickr

Business in China is always done at the dinner table, over food and drinks.Lots of drinks.



Chinese officials drink so much that around 600 billion Yuan ($94.5 billion) is spent annually on alcohol, reported Global Times.

That’s the same amount that China is spending on military defence in 2011.

Officials drink and eat over every business deal and are frequently imbibing and feasting at lunch and dinner of everyday.

The complaint from Chinese citizens is that officials can write off these exorbitant banquets and business meals, getting a reimbursement from the government.

In other words, the Chinese government foots the bill for the officials’ drinks and parties, spending public money for these meals and celebrations.

There is so much binge drinking that Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University has reported that approximately 34 per cent of officials now have liver problems.

That’s because an official’s favourite drink is often China’s famous Maotai, which is typically 53 per cent alcohol. A bottle of it from 1955 was selling for 1.26 million Yuan ($198,000) last February.

