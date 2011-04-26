China Plans To Launch Its Own Space Station By 2020

China unveiled plans to launch its own space station by 2020, according to Xinhua.



Currently the only space station in orbit is the International Space Station. China’s unnamed space station will be only 60 tons, compared to ISS at 419 tons.

China’s active space program includes two shuttle missions in 2011 and two more in 2012, according to People’s Daily.

China has also developed its own aircraft carrier and stealth bomber in the past year.

