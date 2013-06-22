China Now Has 100 Million More 3G Subscribers Than The U.S.

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

China Now Has Over 300 Million 3G Subscribers (Tech In Asia)

That’s up from 175 million a year ago. While it’s not a direct measure of smartphone penetration, it gives a pretty good indicator of where the Chinese smartphone market currently stands, and where global growth is heading. According to GSMA Intelligence, the U.S. only has 208 million 3G connections. Read >

Instagram Now Has Video (Instagram Blog)

Users can now take 15 seconds videos with the choice of 13 filters. It also has a camera stabilizer built in to cut down on wobbling. The product is essentially like Twitter’s Vine service, but with longer videos and filters. Another difference is that the Instagram videos don’t loop as Vines do. Read >

Chetan Sharma Releases U.S. Mobile Market Update For 2012

Data revenues are growing in the U.S. but the mobile market is showing its maturity with a scant few million new connections, a 60% decline over the number added in the fourth quarter of 2012. It was the lowest number of new adds for a fourth quarter in U.S. mobile history, according to Sharma. Read >

Google Is Building Brick And Mortar Stores To Promote Android In India (The Economic Times)

Called Android Nation, the stores will arrive in cities across the country to promote and sell Android tablets and smartphones. It will also operate as an “experience centre,” allowing consumers to get hands-on demonstrations. Google had previously only opened Android Nation stores in Indonesia. Read >

Why The Smartphone Camera Changed Photography Forever (The Verge)

An interesting essay from professional commercial photographer James Bareham. He says that the gap between phone cameras and digital cameras is closing not just because phone cameras are getting better, but because we are viewing more photography on smartphones and tablets with lower pixel resolution. Read >

WhatsApp Surpasses 250 Million Active Users (Wall Street Journal)

The popularity of the mobile messaging apps poses challenges to a host of companies in the mobile ecosystem, as we wrote in a recent report. Read >

