More Slowdown In China

Overnight we got fresh data in China that confirms a slowdown.

Via BofA/ML, here’s the scorecard. The top line shows the numbers that were reported vs. what was expected. In each case, numbers came in below expectations and below the previous month.

BofA/ML cites the ongoing corruption crackdown as one major factor, and the firm doesn’t believe that the economy is weak enough to warrant any additional stimulus just yet.

