More Slowdown In China

Joe Weisenthal

Overnight we got fresh data in China that confirms a slowdown.

Via BofA/ML, here’s the scorecard. The top line shows the numbers that were reported vs. what was expected. In each case, numbers came in below expectations and below the previous month.

Screen Shot 2014 05 13 at 4.54.15 AMBofA/ML

BofA/ML cites the ongoing corruption crackdown as one major factor, and the firm doesn’t believe that the economy is weak enough to warrant any additional stimulus just yet.

