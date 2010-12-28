China Slammed Again Overnight, Shanghai Composite Down 1.74%

The fallout from Christmas Day’s rate hike continues in China, with the Shanghai Composite falling 1.74% in trading overnight. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, closed for the holiday yesterday, fell today by a more modest 0.93%.



The fear seems to be that this rate hike is only the beginning, and China will once again need to raise rates to combat rising inflation.

The Shanghai Composite:

