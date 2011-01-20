ANOTHER RECORD: China Is Now The World's Largest Shipbuilder

Photo: www.china

The Chinese overtook South Korea as the world’s largest shipbuilder in 2010, according to statistics released today.Last year Chinese shipyards finished 65.6 million deadweight tons, an increase of 54.6 per cent year over year.



Obviously shipbuilding represents a higher order of manufacturing than toys and sneakers. But China is beating all comers here, along with steel production, high speed rail and green tech.

Meanwhile: 19 Facts About The Deindustrialization Of America That Will Make You Weep

