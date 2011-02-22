China Secretly Considers Banning Twitter-Like Services To Stop The Spread Of Democracy

Photo: @ alex on flickr

In the wake of huge pro-democracy protests in the Middle East, China is considering cracking down even harder on “microblogs” and other Internet services.On February 12, reports Perry Link in the New York Review of Books, China’s politburo held an emergency meeting to “decide on tactics to counter the current wave of democratization in the Middle East.”



Among the tactics discussed was increased control over “microblogs,” discussion forums, and other Internet communications tools.

Specifically, the Politburo concluded that “efforts to criticise and control microblogs must be sharply increased, and advance measures should be taken to prepare for the possibility that part of the Internet will be shut down.”

Here’s an excerpt of the meeting notes posted on unofficial China news site Boxun and reprinted in the NYOB:

The agenda for the meeting was “to adjust foreign policy” and the main purpose was to decide on tactics to counter the current wave of democratization in the Middle East. The meeting set revised targets for the police and the military, but the primary emphasis was on propaganda. The meeting called upon the Propaganda Department and its subsidiary organs to do the following:

—Halt all independent reports, commentaries, and discussions (including Internet threads), whether in the print media or the Internet, on the situations in Egypt and similar places;

—Strengthen work in filtering and managing blogs, microblogs, and discussion forums;

—Assure that media in all locations uniformly adhere to the standard texts of the New China News Agency in any report or commentary on the Middle East.

The meeting decided, as well, that all of the major newspapers under the Propaganda Department must strengthen their guidance of public opinion and stress the theme that the current turmoil “is plotted by the United States behind the scenes.” At the same time, efforts to criticise and control microblogs must be sharply increased, and advance measures should be taken to prepare for the possibility that part of the Internet will be shut down. Following the meeting, propaganda chiefs across the country were given an additional instruction to “reduce reporting on any sensitive incident that might occur in your locale.”

What was that Malcolm Gladwell was just saying about how the revolution would not be Tweeted?

In any event, not good news for some of the China Internet stocks.

