REPORT: China Made A 'Secret Offer To Save The Euro'

Yeah, we’ve heard this rumour a billion times, so why not once more?



The Sunday Times (London) is reporting (behind a paywall) that China made an offer to inject oodles of money into Europe.

Gerry Davies at ForexLive summarizes it in a sentence: “Quotes sources close to G20 talks as saying China is willing to pump billions into the euro zone by buying infrastructure assets. Report also says Chinese banks would increase purchases of euro zone sovereign debt.”

Again, we’ve heard this tons of times, so grain of salt, etc.

