Chinese Firms Made Two Moves This Week That Raised US Security Concerns

Moves by two Chinese companies with ties to the municipal government have raised U.S. national security concerns.Superior Aviation Beijing Co., 40 per cent of which is owned by the Beijing government, is in advanced talks to buy struggling U.S. aerospace company Hawker Beechcraft for $1.79 billion, as reported by WSJ.



The Superior-Hawker deal is raising eyebrows in the aviation community because of the price tag as well as its claims that it will keep U.S. jobs and build planes in U.S. factories.

And despite the fact that the deal will not include Hawker’s defence business – which houses military technology and sells military training and light attack aircraft to U.S. and foreign governments – a former official at the U.S. Treasury told WSJ that the U.S. may insist that Superior implement “robust” controls to prevent the export of sensitive technology and goods.

Meanwhile telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies has hired former U.S. defence contractor and Department of Homeland Security official Donald Purdy as its chief security officer, as reported by Ellen Nakashima of the Washington Post.

Huawei has been mounting an aggressive campaign through lobbyists, consultants and a public relations firm in Washington to remake its image and impede legislation that could be hostile its business.

Nakashima reports that Huawei was looking to hire a person with deep connections to governments around the world to “counter perceptions that the China-based firm is trying to insert its technology into U.S. systems on behalf of Chinese intelligence services.”

We’ve covered how China steals U.S. military and civilian space technology as well as America’s business secrets, how a U.S. company illegally sold China software that helped Beijing develop its first modern military attack helicopter, and how China sells counterfeit military equipment to the Department of defence that could potentially have backdoors.

So the concerns are far from unfounded.

