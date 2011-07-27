There's A School In China That Teaches Women How To Snag Rich Husbands

Photo: doioutsidethebox via Flickr

The Moral Education centre for Women in Beijing is not quite what it sounds like.The school teaches Chinese women how to find and marry rich husbands, offering lessons in things like how to apply makeup and how to spot a liar, according to a recent Reuters article.



The school has attracted nearly 2,800 students since it opened last August, most of them from middle-class families.

Students pay around $3,100 for between 10 and 30 sessions, according to ChinaHush (translated from Dushi Women News).

Shao Tong, who founded the school, told Reuters:

We are nurturing internal qualities and developing potential. But if I were to advertise the school saying I would like to teach you how to build a good family and to better yourself, lots of girls would rule it out because they feel that they are agreeable and qualified enough.

So then I thought, why not be more straightforward by saying: do you want to marry a rich man?

The number of super-rich in China is rising rapidly; the country recently doubled its number of billionaires, and there are close to 1 million people who are worth over $1.5 million.

