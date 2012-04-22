China Says The US Is Bringing War To The South China Sea

Photo: US Navy

The Obama administration has turned U.S. military attention on China’s neck of the woods by placing more troops in the Philippines since World War II, stationing Marines in Australia, and promoting a list of initiatives that have done nothing so much as anger the CCP.And now this. Stars and Stripes comments on a China Liberation Daily Article that takes issue with the U.S.-Philippine military exercises going on now at the Scarborough Shoal.



We wrote about the flare-up at the Shoals when it happened 10 days ago, and since then it has only escalated with the U.S.-Philippines military exercise the most recent development.

From the Stars and Stripes:

Reuters quoted the paper as saying in its commentary that the drills display “a mentality that will lead the South China Sea issue down a fork in the road towards military confrontation and resolution through armed force.” This kind of “meddling” by the United States “will only stir up the entire South China Sea situation towards increasing chaos.”

In the South China Sea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan all have territorial differences with China, according to the Reuters article.

The exercises currently underway are an annual event called Balikatan and are slated to run through April 27.

Now see parts of the USS Intrepid not open to the public >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.