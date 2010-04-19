Wow -- Even China Is Condemning Microsoft Supplier's labour Conditions

Taiwanese electronics company KYE has broken labour laws in China, the Wall Street Journal reports, via Chinese news reports.



KYE is a supplier of electronic goods for Microsoft, as well as other technology companies.

Last week the U.S.-based National labour Committee released a scathing report about life in KYE’s Chinese factory. Employees — some are alleged to be children — work in miserable conditions earning $0.65 an hour, working for 16.5 hours a day.

The Chinese news report says KYE was employing over 300 workers who are younger than 16. KYE denies that it hires children.

The WSJ via China Daily says, “KYE faces unspecified administrative penalties” if it doesn’t change its practices.

Micrsoft is conducting its own investigation.

