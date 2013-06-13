China Says It Has 'No Information To Offer' On Leaker Edward Snowden

China said Thursday it “has no information to offer” about a former US government subcontractor who leaked information about massive US phone and Internet spying and has taken refuge in Hong Kong.



“I have no information to offer,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing when asked about Edward Snowden, who has gone into hiding in the southern Chinese semi-autonomous city.

She was responding to a question about whether the United States had approached China about his extradition, and what Beijing’s reaction would be if he applied for asylum in Hong Kong.

Hua was later asked if any extradition decision would be taken by the Chinese government or by Hong Kong’s administration. She replied she had no information.

Hua also reiterated China’s position that it is a victim of cyber-attacks. “China strongly advocates cyber-security,” she said.

She also stressed China’s position that the international community should hold dialogue on how to “maintain peace, security, openness and cooperation in cyber-space”.

Copyright (2013) AFP. All rights reserved.

