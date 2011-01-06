China's Government Cashing In Again -- Selling $4 Trillion State-Owned Assets

China will sell an incredible 24 trillion yuan ($4 trillion) in state-owned assets next year as part of major restructuring of state-owned enterprise, according to China Business News.
24 state-owned companies went public last year, with another 16 and secondary IPOs expected in 2011.
Restructuring through the capital market is seen as a way to optimise the state-owned sector and address overcapacity problems, according to China Business News.
It’s a way of having your cake and eating it too — Chinese pseudo capitalism. But how long will investors share power with the CPC?
