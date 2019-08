CCTV’s Spring Festival Gala — an annual Chinese state television special celebrating the Lunar New Year — ran for four and a half hours this year. The highlight: a dance routine performed by 540 robots that must be seen to be believed.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Ben Nigh.

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.