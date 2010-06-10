Foxconn's Suicides Are A Prelude To Massively Higher Chinese Wages

Chinese companies are being warned that they’ll need to rapidly adjust to the rising aspirations of their workers.



Chinese wages have been rising for some time now in many areas, but the recent Foxconn suicides are an indication that they have much further to go.

China Daily:

“They (such disputes) send a clear signal of tighter labour supply,” Cai Fang, director of the Institute of Population and labour Economics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told China Daily.

Wages for 150 million migrant workers increased 19 per cent in 2008 and 16 per cent in 2009, according to Cai, who said labour costs will continue to rise.

Honda provides another example of rising wage demands among Chinese workers, and government efforts to raise minimum wages are contributing to wage inflation as well:

Earlier, Honda offered a 24 per cent pay hike to its auto parts workers in Foshan, Guangdong, to bring an unprecedented strike to an end.

In addition, 14 provinces and regions raised minimum wage levels this year, with the highest at more than 20 per cent.

Shenzhen, a southern manufacturing hub where Foxconn is based, plans to raise the minimum wage by an average of 15.8 per cent from next month, the city government said on Wednesday.

