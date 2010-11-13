One Sentence That Explains The Whole China Problem

Photo: Stuck in Customs on flickr
Since talk of China and the yuan is non-stop, we thought it would be good to put the situation in the cleanest, simplest perspective we can, and that’s this:Since the establishment of modern finance, there’s never been a country that’s so rich (it’s the second biggest economy in the world), and so poor (GDP per capita is below Albania).
We’ve always tolerated protectionism and currency controls for poor countries, which is what China is. And we’ve never tolerated it for rich, big countries.
Thus the Paradox.
From Wikipedia, here’s the 2009 rankings of GDP per capita. Note how many come before China It’s obviously changed a bit in the last year, but the basic idea is unchanged.
———–
1 Luxembourg 78,409
2 Qatar 78,260
3 Norway 51,985
4 Singapore 50,180
5 Brunei 47,930
6 United States 45,934
— Hong Kong 42,653
7 Switzerland 40,484
8 Netherlands 39,877
9 Ireland 38,685
10 Australia 38,663
11 Austria 38,567
12 Canada 37,947
13 Iceland 37,853
14 Kuwait 37,849
15 United Arab Emirates 36,843
16 Sweden 35,951
17 Denmark 35,828
18 Belgium 35,534
19 United Kingdom 34,388
20 Germany 34,388
21 Finland 33,445
22 France 33,434
23 Japan 32,554
24 Republic of China (Taiwan) 31,776
25 Greece 29,839
26 Spain 29,625
27 Italy 29,068
28 Israel 28,581
29 Cyprus 28,504
30 Korea, South 27,938
31 Slovenia 27,470
32 Bahrain 27,214
33 New Zealand 26,670
34 Bahamas, The 25,807
35 Oman 25,635
36 Czech Republic 24,271
37 Seychelles 23,744
38 Malta 23,667
39 Saudi Arabia 23,272
40 Portugal 22,671
41 Barbados 22,272
42 Slovakia 21,245
43 Trinidad and Tobago[4] 19,759
44 Equatorial Guinea[5] 18,573
45 Hungary 18,506
46 Poland 18,050
47 Croatia 17,707
48 Estonia 17,695
49 Antigua and Barbuda 17,308
50 Lithuania 16,529
51 Russia 14,913
52 Argentina 14,525
53 Botswana 14,321
54 Chile 14,316
55 Gabon 14,297
56 Latvia 14,291
57 Lebanon 14,268
58 Malaysia 13,800
59 Mexico 13,609
60 Libya 13,599
61 Saint Kitts and Nevis 13,316
62 Uruguay 13,144
63 Belarus 12,750
64 Mauritius 12,737
65 Turkey 12,466
66 Venezuela 12,184
67 Bulgaria 11,883
68 Romania 11,869
69 Panama 11,776
70 Kazakhstan 11,679
71 Iran 10,939
72 Grenada 10,697
73 Serbia 10,577
74 Costa Rica 10,564
75 Montenegro 10,528
76 Brazil 10,499
— World[6] 10,398
77 South Africa 10,229
78 Dominica 10,218
79 Saint Lucia 10,163
80 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 10,127
81 Azerbaijan 9,540
82 Macedonia, Republic of 9,183
83 Tunisia 9,154
84 Colombia 9,046
85 Jamaica 8,804
86 Suriname 8,630
87 Peru 8,626
88 Dominican Republic 8,269
89 Thailand 8,051
90 Belize 7,841
91 Ecuador 7,765
92 Bosnia and Herzegovina 7,634
93 El Salvador 7,355
94 Albania 7,169
95 Tonga 7,061
96 Algeria 6,885
97 China, People’s Republic of 6,778
