Kidnappers Give Money To Their Victim After Learning Her Family Was Too Poor To Pay A Ransom

Two kidnappers, identified only by their last names Lu and Xie, gave a hostage 500 yuan after they realised her family was poor,

according to Shanghai Daily.

The duo targeted the 11-year old girl because her family owed gambling debts.

They spent 10,000 yuan (approx. $US1,634) in renting a car, buying masks and tools in preparation for the kidnapping, only to realise her parents couldn’t afford the ransom.

The duo were looking to get 1 million yuan in ransom but the girl told them her parents didn’t have any money.

The kidnappers also gave the girl 500 yuan and sent her back to her family. Some reports suggest it was because they noticed a large police presence on the streets. But they were reported to have taken good care of the girl.

Lu and Xie received four and five year sentences respectively for the kidnapping at the Jiaojiang District People’s Court, according to Shanghai Daily.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.