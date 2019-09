China just announced a 0.5 reserve requirement hike, the third hike already in 2011.



Shanghai stocks dived on rumours of a hike over the weekend.

China is expected to hike rates significantly over the year to tame inflation. Previous moves includes a 0.25 hike on Feb. 8 and a 0.5 hike on Jan. 20.

