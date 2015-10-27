China released a bizarre video on its future plans

Screengrab

China’s Communist Party Central Committee, essentially China’s political elite, is currently meeting in Beijing to discuss the 13th five-year plan, which will outline social and economic goals for the nation between 2016 and 2020.

In an attempt to explain what exactly is being discussed at the meeting, Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua – a well known mouthpiece for the government – released this brightly-coloured animation video, accompanied by a catchy jingle, to let the rest of the world know what to expect.

Words don’t do it justice. Simply enjoy the extravaganza.

Wanna know what China's gonna do? Best pay attention to the 十三五! See why it matters https://t.co/SgBls5S35A — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) October 27, 2015

