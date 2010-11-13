China Has All The Right Priorities For Regulation And Growth

Photo: ap

The most important global bilateral relationship is U.S. China relations. With respect to how these two behemoths are governing their countries, the paradigm shift is, like many other of the world’s happening’s today, simply astounding.The American government and related, connected parties are pulling the strings and the citizenry is at their mercy with very little that can be done in response. Even actions to fight back which can be taken are, in the end, an impotent waste of time no better than pushing a wet noodle uphill. At least however there is the freedom to try. This is in most ways a situation of governance no different than China. The citizenry here is also at the mercy of government policies, even more so, without the freedom of speech to express dissent of those gov’t policies. And so the citizens can only hope and pray for good governance for their sake.



China and her banks are not perfect but it can only be said they have done a remarkable job at governing their country for the past several years. Yes China is also flagrantly guilty of printing and flooding the market with liquidity over the recent years to the tune of a couple trillion USD. Now that does make more sense in comparison to the liquidity pump going on in U.S. economy in the sense that such a liquidity pump in China is in context of a massive, emerging, growing economy with genuine, massive middle-class growth and expansion. However, a pump is a pump and inflation has reared its ugly head.

I digress. The key point is to note the values and priorities of the two country’s respective governments and therefore, the quality of their governance. As I’ve written elsewhere, the Chinese gov’t has “societal stability and harmony” as it’s #1 top priority and the vast majority of their policy decisions both domestically and internationally reflect that. It is simply and sadly impossible to say the same about the values, priorities and policies by U.S. gov’t regimes of the recent years. They are serving themselves, in cahoots with the banks, Wall Street, lobbies et al., not their country and her citizens. Trillions in bailout money have been placed in the hands of banks who are paying themselves hundreds of thousands and even millions in salaries and bonuses. How many matching dollars have been placed into the heartland of middle-class America? It is the one sided nature of American politics favouring the wealthy and government orgs that is so obvious and unfortunate. Please show us evidence to the contrary and I will concede the point.

While there are plenty of other factors, issues, problems to fairly debate, this difference in governance between the U.S. and China as the world’s two key global powers, in the priorities driving their policies, could be called the single most vital paradigm impacting today’s world.

Indeed more and more Americans are considering moving away, as did the Europeans one hundred plus years ago from Europe to American. There are reasonable ways to exit, there are still places to go to start over, to shift careers/lifestyles, with greater simplicity and at greatly reduced daily expense. Second tier cities of China, India, SE Asia, and Latin America come to mind with much info available on google and other websites on how to start fresh.

