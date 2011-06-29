This 20-Year-Old Girl Flaunted Her Wealth Online And Created A Scandal For China's Red Cross

Julie Zeveloff
guo

Photo: via Guo Meimei’s microblog

20-year-old Chinese blogger Guo Meimei caused a publicity crisis for China’s Red Cross after claiming to have a link to the organisation and posting about her uber-luxurious lifestyle on Weibo (via China Hush).Guo, whose profile said she was “General Manager of [Red Cross Society of China],” posted photos of her fancy cars, expensive handbags and even a luxury villa on her microblog, according to China Daily.

Soon other bloggers started wondering whether Guo had financed her lifestyle out of money that had been donated to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross, which was already under fire for alleged overspending and misuse of funds, is now facing an uproar from the online community, many of whom are saying they’ll never donate money to the organisation again.

The organisation reported Guo’s case to the police and have reserved the right to take legal action against her.

Guo’s microblog is still up and running. The most recent posts are apologies and a declaration that she has nothing to do with the Red Cross.

Guo on horseback. Most of these photos were uploaded from her iPhone.

Here's Guo, playing with a lion cub.

Going incognito in a trucker cap while eating barbecue.

Mega Box

There are quite a few modelling shots

Like this staged pose

And this aviation-themed shot

Behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper. We don't know if it's hers.

Here she is with another fancy car. She writes on her blog that it was a 20th birthday gift.

Source

Guo snapped this photo holding her Birkin bag with an iPhone.

Posing with yet another slick car.

Here she is, out and about in Shanghai

Sipping cocktails while in transit

And sporting Louis Vuitton

Here's another young woman who angered millions in China

Meet 19-Year-Old Yingzi, China's Most Obnoxious Real Estate Mogul >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.