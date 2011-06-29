This 20-Year-Old Girl Flaunted Her Wealth Online And Created A Scandal For China's Red Cross

Photo: via Guo Meimei’s microblog

20-year-old Chinese blogger Guo Meimei caused a publicity crisis for China’s Red Cross after claiming to have a link to the organisation and posting about her uber-luxurious lifestyle on Weibo (via China Hush).Guo, whose profile said she was “General Manager of [Red Cross Society of China],” posted photos of her fancy cars, expensive handbags and even a luxury villa on her microblog, according to China Daily.



Soon other bloggers started wondering whether Guo had financed her lifestyle out of money that had been donated to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross, which was already under fire for alleged overspending and misuse of funds, is now facing an uproar from the online community, many of whom are saying they’ll never donate money to the organisation again.

The organisation reported Guo’s case to the police and have reserved the right to take legal action against her.

Guo’s microblog is still up and running. The most recent posts are apologies and a declaration that she has nothing to do with the Red Cross.

