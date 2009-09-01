China Rebounds, But US Markets Set To Fall Again

The good news: After Monday’s stomach-churning fall in Shanghai, stocks rebounded .6%, helped by a strong manufacturing number.



Meanwhile, European stocks are generally down, following an unexpectedly weak manufacturing report, and US futures are pointed lower as well, which would make three down days in a row, while helping to establish the September curse.

