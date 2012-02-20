China's Real Estate Market Is Getting Weaker And Weaker

By now, it is very clear that the real estate market is slowing down.



The latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics show that prices were down or flat for January compared to December 2011.

For a visual representation of what’s happening over the past year or so, the following chart from Bloomberg Brief’s Michael McDonough shows how increasing number of cities are reporting falling prices over the past 12 months, especially since the last quarter of 2011 where the downturn is accelerating on ever slower transaction volumes across the board.

Here you can look at how the bubbles are looking ridiculous in Hainan, China.

This article originally appeared here: China real estate market is getting weaker and weaker

