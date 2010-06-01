And Now Chinese Real Estate Debt Is Blowing Up

Gregory White
China Housing Collapse

Chinese real estate companies are losing their easy access to dollar denominated credit via debt markets as investors are beginning to lose confidence in the market’s long-term stability.

8 Chinese real estate developers have had their debt spreads against U.S. Treasuries widen by 2.26% on average this past week, according to Bloomberg.

Tightening measures enacted by the Chinese government are having an impact on investors’ belief in the long-term ability of real estate firms to pay back their loans.

Chinese real estate debt makes up a massive 45% of the Asian debt market outside Japan.

But now with restrictions on pre-sales, mortgages on multiple properties, and a potential tax on residential real estate, the outlook is grim for the country’s real estate sector, and for its place in Asian debt markets.

