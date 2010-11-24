We're Still Waiting On The Only International Response To The Korean Attack That Matters

Hours after North Korea shelled a South Korean island, the White House has condemned the attack. Russia has condemned the attack. Japan has condemned the attack.



But North Korea’s one and only major ally, China, has remained silent.

Another attack last May resulted in minimal international response after China refused to bring down the hammer on Pyongyang. A South Korean warship had been sunk, and China spent weeks considering North Korea’s version of the story, which blamed the shipwreck on American friendly fire.

This time around the international condemnation has been faster. Once again, however, Pyongyang claims it was attacked first.

Will Wen Jiabao condemn the attack? If yes, then political sanctions would have considerable more bite.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.