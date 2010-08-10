The Chinese Rare Earths Monopoly Is Creating A New Unified Pricing System To Squeeze Global Tech Customers

We’ve discussed before at The Money Game how China has a near-monopoly over the global rare earth’s market. The country supplies 95% of the world’s rare earth oxide needs, which are needed for electric cars, wind turbines, missile guidance, and mobile devices.



As rare earths are used for some of the fastest growing technologies, rare earths prices have been rising. The world has also realised, belatedly, that China has a stranglehold on key raw materials for many technologies due to rare earths market dominance.

While a single Chinese company, Baotou Steel Rare Earth, accounts for 46% of the global rare earths supply alone, overall the Chinese rare earths mining industry remains fragmented. This has reduced Chinese rare earths producers bargaining power, tempering rare earths price rises.

That’s why the Chinese government is pushing for industry consolidation like never before. They want just a few Chinese rare earths giants, who will be able to exert far more bargaining power over rare earths customers abroad.

The latest effort to increase Chinese bargaining power comes via a newly announced coordinated pricing system for light rare earths, between Chinese heavyweights Baotou Steel Rare Earths and Jiangxi Copper, according to China Daily.

China Daily:

“Enhancing the concentration of the rare earth sector will benefit the Chinese side and give it a bigger say in the global markets,” said Yu Zongsen, former secretary-general of the Chinese Society of Rare Earths.

To that effect, Inner Mongolia-based Baotou Steel Rare Earth, which controls almost all of the rare earth resources in the northern parts of China, is working with Jiangxi Copper Corp to launch a unified pricing mechanism for light rare earths.

Jiangxi Copper is also planning to consolidate the resources with two partners in Southwest China’s Sichuan province, the other main light rare earth region after Inner Mongolia, by next year, said a source on condition of anonymity.

The Chinese government wants to slash the country’s 123 rare earth producers down to just 10, even if this is a challenging target to meet given the multiple competing domestic business interests who may try to stop it.

Still, even if the government achieves just half of their consolidation goal, then get ready for some serious M&A activity.

It’s also probably safe to say that Baotou Steel Rare Earth, by far the industry heavyweight, is also China’s version of a ‘too big to fail’ company.

