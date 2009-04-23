China Ramping Up Nuclear Power Plans With 5 New Plants

China is constructing five new power plants this year reports China Daily (via Asian Times) with Westinghouse providing the technology for at least two of the plants.



China is aggressively expanding its nuclear power facilities. According to China Daily article, 6 of the 10 nuclear power plants that began construction last year were started in China. The nation has 24 plants in production and 11 in operation.

China hopes to get 4% of the nations electricity from nuclear power in 2020. Nuclear currently provides about 20% of U.S. electricity according to the EIA. This all ties into a larger green push by China. The nation is expanding its use of solar and wind power as well.

