While the rest of the world prints money, China is not playing along.



The PBOC just raised its reserve requirement ratio by yet another 50 bp, as it hopes to cool off surging property prices..

Note that this comes hours after the G7 announced intervention to weaken the yen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.