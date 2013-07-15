Chinese Q2 GDP Rises 7.5% In Line With Expectations

Chinese Q2 GDP climbed 7.5% in line with expectations.

We also had other economic data out tonight.

Chinese industrial production was up 8.9%, below expectations for a 9.1% rise.

All important fixed asset investment climbed 20.1%, beating expectations for a 20.2% rise.

But the latest economic data out in June, along with disappointing data in April, and May have seen some economists lower their GDP forecasts.

The cash crunch in June is also expected to impact economic growth.

We will also have industrial production, fixed asset investment (FAI), and retail sales for June.

