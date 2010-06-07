Property Prices And Volume Plunge For Industry Leader China Vanke

The largest property developer in China, China Vanke (000002 CH), has confirmed the recent trend of falling property prices and transaction volumes which has recently been seen from industry reports.



Vanke’s transaction volume (by are) fell 32.6% year over year in MAy, while transaction value dropped 20.2% year over year.

Capital Vue:

Compared to April, transaction area and transaction value were down by 26 per cent and 24 per cent respectively.

The average transaction price in May decreased 18 per cent from April to 10,087 yuan per square meter.

For the first five months, China Vanke recorded its highest average transaction value in March with its properties transacted at an average of 12,445 yuan per square meter.

Some have been concerned that government tightening measures, such as the ban on speculative buying of a second home, wouldn’t work since they wouldn’t, or couldn’t, be implemented properly.

China Daily:

Even if an individual does not own any property at present, banks should also treat him or her as a second home-buyer if they have had a previous mortgage loan, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking Regulatory Commission said in a joint statement.

However, a manager with a commercial bank in Jinan of Shandong province, who wished to remain anonymous, said it is very hard for banks to decide whether the buyer and the family has had property or not.

“The housing registration system is not linked with the banking credit system nor the marriage registration system,” he said. “At present, banks can only determine whether the buyer has taken a mortgage loan previously.”

In many cases, a house is registered to a single owner instead of a married couple, so it is hard to heck whether the partner owns property, he added.

A lot of speculation is likely to slip between the cracks of new regulations, but transaction volumes and average prices imply that the government’s recent tightening measures are working to some degree.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.