Chinese New Home Prices Soaring At A 53% Rate

Vincent Fernando, CFA
china housing construction

Chinese new home prices kept rising in April. The average price across 36 medium and large cities increased 3.6% vs. March, which is a 53% annualized rate.

Prices are still soaring.

Capital Vue:

By housing type, the average transaction prices of affordable homes, commercial residential properties and high-end commercial residential properties increased by 0.09 per cent, 4.3 per cent and 2.82 per cent respectively month-on-month.

Despite reports of transaction softness in trophy cities like Beijing and Shanghai, these April price rises appear far from ‘cooled down.’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.