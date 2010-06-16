Check Out This Amazing Chart That Shows You The History Of China's Property Market

Credit Suisse’s (via Sinocism) presentation on the Chinese real estate market included a revealing chart detailing the country’s history with the asset class. Specifically, the chart highlights how changes in government policy have impacted property prices in the country.
