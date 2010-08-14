Rabid Power Consumption Puts China On Course For A Very Strong Q3

Chinese power consumption continues to confirm the nation’s high level fo GDP growth. July consumption rose 13.94% year over year according to the latest release from the National Energy Administration. It was also 10.68% higher than in June.



Tellingly, the fastest growing segment of power consumption is industry, where many suspect overcapacity for some segments.

China Daily:

Electric power consumption in the first seven months reached almost 2.4 trillion kWh, up 20.25 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Primary industry consumption grew 6.13 per cent year on year to reach 56.6 billion kWh in the first seven months.

During the same period, industrial use of electricity was 1.81 trillion kWh, up 22.69 per cent, while tertiary industry power consumption stood at 249.1 billion kWh, up 15.39 per cent.

Household power consumption rose 13.07 per cent to reach 283.8 billion kWh in the first seven months.

Note that the latest consumption figure is slightly higher than the 12% year over year growth rate of power production previously reported by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Given that July is the first month of the third quarter, suffice to say that at the current rate Chinese economic growth is still chugging along, so far at least.

