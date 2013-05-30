15 Startling Photos Of Pigs In China

Mamta Badkar
china pig pen shanghai

Chinese company Shuanghui International Holdings Limited will acquire Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer.

Remember, China is the world’s largest pork consumer so this deal makes a lot of strategic sense.

Moreover, the recent decline in Chinese pork prices is seeing the industry consolidate and smaller farmers

We pulled together these images to put together a tour of China’s pork industry.

China is the world's largest pork consumer and is expected to have consumed 52 million tons in 2012.

Half of the world's pigs, about 476 million are said to reside in China.

China become a net importer of pork in 2008.

These three and a half month old hogs in Indiana were shipped to China.

Chinese butchers are seen catching a pig to slaughter.

The Chinese diet used to largely consist of grains until the the economy opened up in the 1970s.

Since then annual per capita pork consumption has increased fourfold to 37 kilograms (approx 82 pounds).

Workers are seen cutting pork at a slaughterhouse.

There has been a rise in Chinese food safety concerns in recent years. Here we see contaminated pork meat being destroyed.

Pork consumption is expected to increase at a slow pace of 1-2% per year.

To keep pork prices and farmer income stable China has a national pork reserve.

The reserve has both live hogs and frozen pork that are rotated to keep the supply fresh.

A worker is seen at a sausage workshop at a pork-processing factory in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan province.

The decline in prices is causing China's pork industry to consolidate.

Sichuan, Henan, Shandong, Hunan, Hubei and Guangdong, are the biggest pork production areas in China.

