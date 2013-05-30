15 Startling Photos Of Pigs In China

Chinese company Shuanghui International Holdings Limited will acquire Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer.
Remember, China is the world’s largest pork consumer so this deal makes a lot of strategic sense.
Moreover, the recent decline in Chinese pork prices is seeing the industry consolidate and smaller farmers
We pulled together these images to put together a tour of China’s pork industry.
China is the world's largest pork consumer and is expected to have consumed 52 million tons in 2012.
Since then annual per capita pork consumption has increased fourfold to 37 kilograms (approx 82 pounds).
There has been a rise in Chinese food safety concerns in recent years. Here we see contaminated pork meat being destroyed.
A worker is seen at a sausage workshop at a pork-processing factory in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan province.
Sichuan, Henan, Shandong, Hunan, Hubei and Guangdong, are the biggest pork production areas in China.
