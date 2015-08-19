4,000 people in China die every day from air pollution

A new study has emerged from UC Berkeley stating that 1.6 million deaths (roughly 17% of yearly casualties) in China are directly related to air pollution. The smog is so dangerous and widespread that it kills 4,000 people in China every day. It causes heart and lung disease and is said to be a result of excessive coal burning and emissions from the 264 million cars on China’s roads.

