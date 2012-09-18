The 12 Politicians Battling For Control Of China

Photo: Mamta Badkar / Business Insider

The Chinese leadership transition expected to take place mid-October is fast approaching.This means we will soon know just who will be nominated to the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) – the most important decision-making body in China.



Chinese media reports have said that the PSC will be restricted to seven seats, down from nine. Senior party officials are said to have reduced the number to limit power given to those in the position of domestic security chief and the propaganda minister.

Current domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang’s ties to Bo Xilai even prompted party officials to write a letter calling for him to be fired. They also called for the sacking of propaganda minister Liu Yunshan.

Click here to meet the candidates >

The formation of the PSC is closely watched, and this year has already had its fair share of high-octane drama.

Former Chongquing chief Bo Xilai who at one point was certain to get a spot on the PSC was ousted from his position earlier this year, the first scandal.

Then Hu Chunhua, president Hu Jintao’s ally, who was expected to be a member of the PSC was appointed Chongquing party chief which is a challenging position, but is viewed as a “sideways move” rather than a promotion, according to Reuters. Moreover, two sources told Reuters that “Little Hu” is unlikely to be admitted to the PSC.

For now there are two officials who are pretty much guaranteed spots on the PSC. The first is Xi Jinping, who was rumoured sick after his two-week disappearing act and is slated to become the next president. The second is Li Keqiang, who is expected to be China’s next premiere.

The other five spots are still up for grabs.

We drew on Cheng Li’s report for The Washington Quarterly to put together a list of the most likely candidates for the PSC. We updated the list to account for political events that made the candidacy of Bo and Little Hu unlikely. While we’ve included Zhong’s successor Meng Jianzhu and Liu Yunshan both appear increasingly unlikely to make the cut as well.

The make-up of the PSC will have major implications on China’s economic priorities and foreign policy among other things. And with seven of nine members including president Hu Jintao and premiere Wen Jiabao stepping down because of age restrictions, the PSC will take on a new face that the world will be paying close attention to.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.