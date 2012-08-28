Hopes For Chinese Stimulus Are Waning And That's Been Bad News For Stocks

Chinese stocks fell to a 3.5 year low as industrial profits declined and hopes of aggressive monetary policy easing waned.



Despite policymaker’s saying growth is a priority and a slowdown in the economy that is still raising concerns of a hard landing, it looks like there’s no massive stimulus coming and that rate cuts are also off the table for the moment.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

