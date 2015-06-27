China's players get $250,000 each if they beat the US in the Women's World Cup

If China upsets the US in the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup on Friday night each player will receive a bonus of up to $US250,000 according to USA Today’s Martin Rogers.

CFA vice president Yu Hongchen has already guaranteed each player $US1 million yuan (about $US161,000) for their Round of 16 win over Cameroon — which is already the highest bonus in China’s women’s national team history.

“CFA will contribute more to encourage our players and our sponsors will also take steps,” Hongchen told Chinese news outlet Xinhua after China’s 1-0 win over Cameroon.

Rogers reports that the bonus is set to increase “between 40 and 60 per cent” if China can pull off the upset win.

The US is the heavy favourite — even with star players Megan Rapinoe and Lauren Holiday suspended for the match. Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight gives China only a 12% chance to pull off the upset, and less than a 1% chance of winning the entire tournament — the worst odds out of all eight remaining teams.

