China Plans On Making Its Solar Industry Huge

China’s economic planning ministry thinks that it will have 10-20 GW of solar power installed by 2020, Reuters reports.



This comes from Wang Zhongying, assistant director at the NDRC’s Energy Research Institute and head of its Renewable Energy Development Centre, who says this is just his own opinion, not an official target.

At the end of 2008, China had just 100 MW (.1 GW) of solar capacity installed, which means Wang thinks his country can increase its solar production by 100X in 11 years. A pretty incredible feat, but it would still only represent 1% of China’s electricity needs.

Reuters picks out some potential winners in China’s solar blow up: Suntech Power (STP), Trina Solar (TSL), ReneSola (SOLA), China Sunergy (CSUN), LDK Solar (LDK), Yingli Green Energy (YGE), and Solarfun (SOLF).

