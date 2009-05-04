China Planning On Getting More Energy From Wind Than Nuclear By 2020

China wants to lead the world in wind power, with a goal of 100 GW of installed power capacity by 2020, and 40% of its energy coming from renewables by 2050, The People’s Daily Online reports.



This aggressive target means wind will be able to produce more energy for China than nuclear power, even though the country is building many nuclear plants as well.

There is only 12 GW worth of wind power in China now, so the nation will be quite aggressive in its roll out. We expect GE, Vestas and other major wind companies are tripping over themselves to get a piece of the action.

