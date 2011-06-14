There's A Bunch Of Big China News -- Catch Up Here

Good morning. There’s a bunch of new China news.

Here’s a quick roundup:

  • The PBOC has just announced another 50 basis point hike to the reserve requirement ratio.
  • That hike comes after inflation hit 5.5% in May.
  • Industrial production hit 13.3% above the 13.1% analysts were looking for.
  • Retail sales grew at a brisk 16.9%.

For whatever reason the market likes it all. Everything is on a tear right now.

