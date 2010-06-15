China Just Locked Up A Massive Energy Package With Kazakhstan

China has just locked up a natural gas deal with Kazakhstan that will see the two build a 1400 km (870 mile) pipeline.



The pipeline will be linked to the already complete China-Central Asia gas pipeline which starts at the Uzbek-Turkmen border and deliver gas to Kazakhstan, according to China Daily.

As part of its deal with Kazakhstan, China will also be the beneficiary of an increase in uranium imports from the state.

More worrying may be a proposed deal between China and Pakistan that would see China deliver two nuclear reactors to Pakistan outside of current nuclear treaties, according to the Times of India.

