China orders broadcasters to ban ‘sissy men’ it says aren’t masculine enough for TV

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a “national rejuvenation,” on Thursday, partially centered around removing “effeminate,” men from broadcast television.

According to Reuters, China’s TV regulator said that broadcasters must “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal aesthetics,” using the term, “niang pao,” a slur for men roughly translating to, “girlie guns.”

The restrictions are part of a broader institutional power grab by Jinping’s government, as his administration also seeks a stronger cultural influence.

Thursday’s update also encouraged male celebrities to not wear makeup and appear more “masculine,” reportedly due to concern the aesthetic of Korean, Japanese and Chinese popstars.

