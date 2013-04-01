Here Comes China's Official PMI...

China will report its official manufacturing PMI for March at 9 p.m. ET.



Follow the release at Money Game >

Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for a reading of 51.2. This is up from 50.1 in February.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

Bank of America’s Ting Lu expects manufacturing PMI to rise to 50.5. Official PMI has never decreased from February to March, and has increased by 3.1 points on average, according to Lu.

“However, given the current weak recovery and the improved seasonal adjustment by the NBS, we expect the seasonal rebound this time would be relatively modest compared with previous years.”

Here’s a look at the trajectory of PMI and industrial production since 2005:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.